Theresa Zouck, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Zouck, 59, passed away of unknown reasons Thursday, May 6, 2021.

She was born November 29, 1961 in Youngstown, the daughter of James Henry Zouck, Sr. and Martha Ann Vinkler and graduated in 1979 from South Range High School.

Theresa worked for Ivy Woods Nursing Home starting in 1979 until the present.

When she was not working, Theresa enjoyed spending time with family, especially her two nephews.

She leaves behind two brothers, David Henry (Cindy) Zouck of Columbiana and James Henry (Earl) Zouck of North Lima and two nephews, Brad Zouck and James Zouck.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

There will be no services at this time.

