Thelma D. Bregar, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma D. Bregar, 82 passed away Friday evening, November 27, 2020 at Christian House in East Palestine.

Thelma was born on August 1, 1938, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Elmor and Lucille (Gerner) Reesh.

She worked at Dollar Bank in downtown Youngstown for over 35 years.

Thelma was known as ‘the flower lady’ because of the beautiful floral arrangements she created. She also enjoyed making jewelry. Along with her husband Richard, she traveled to Florida many times.

She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Richard and his wife, Vivian; stepsons, David (Connie) and Kerry Bregar and grandchildren, Laura Bregar and Mark (Nikki) Bregar.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Bregar.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. The family will receive friends at 4:00 p.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

