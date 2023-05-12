NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thaddeus “Ted” Lyda, Jr., 71 of North Lima, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones.

Ted was born on September 20, 1951 in Youngstown to the late Theodore and Mary (Billock) Lyda.

He was a graduate of Springfield Local, class of 1969 and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Janet (McCambridge) Lyda, in July of 1971.

Ted was a heavy equipment mechanic. He worked for Ohio Edison and then the Penn Power Plant in West Pittsburg as well as a millwright out of the Millwrights Union Local 1871.

He was an active member in his community and served as a volunteer firefighter with Beaver Township, was a Trustee in Beaver Township and served on the Board of WRTA. He continued to serve his community as a Mason of Perry Lodge and as a Shriner at the Youngstown Shrine Club.

Ted was husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, brother and friend. He enjoyed fishing, flying, camping and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet (McCambridge) Lyda; sons Thaddeus “Trey” John (Annette) Lyda III and Glenn (Kelley) Lyda; daughters, Jody (Jon) Palatinus and Lynn (Adam) Richter; his grandchildren, Rachel Lyda, Julia Lyda, Thaddeus “Thad” Lyda IV, Emily Lyda, Glenn Ryan Lyda, Aaron Lyda, Mark Lyda, Jake (Kate) Palatinus, Justin Palatinus, Reilly Palatinus, Jack Palatinus, Dannah Palatinus, Jury Palatinus, Cole Richter and Liam Richter; great-grandchildren, Juniper Raduka, Beau Lyda, Ashelin Spencer, Charlotte and Jackson Palatinus and another one on the way; brothers, Jerry (Billie Jean) Lyda, Nick (Barb) Lyda, Fredrick (Cindy) Lyda, Paul (Lisa) Lyda and Bill Lyda; sisters, Katie (Bill) Wilson and Mary (John) Francis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 at the funeral home. He will be honored by fellow Masons at 5:30 p.m. Friends may also call at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, an hour before the services at the funeral home.

“I never said it would be easy. Love you. Bye.”

