Teresa Wells Main, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Wells Main, age 61, of North Lima, passed away Friday morning, March 12, 2021 at her home.

Teresa was born July 6, 1959 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Jerry and Nettie Calvert Wells. She lived in Greenford and North Lima for the majority of her life.

Teresa became a single mother at a young age. She worked hard to provide for her daughters. She was strong and determined. After furthering her education, she worked as an office manager at North Lima Dental for many years. She spent her latter years enjoying time with her beloved husband, Dennis and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Main; three daughters, Terri (Thomas) Lally of North Lima, Tammy (Aaron) Koopman of Columbiana and Danielle (Kevin) Kolarik of North Lima; sisters, Cheryl Brewton and Yvonne (Kathy) Meade of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Linda Wells of Rossiter, Pennsylvania and brother, Steve Wells of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Kody, John, Connor, Michael, Patrick, Emily and Casey and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Austin, Jr., Charlie and Sawyer.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Wells.

Visitation with family will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Road, Canfield, OH 44406, where funeral services will immediately follow.

Due to our current health crisis, Covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

Flowers may be sent to the family or to Paradise Church prior to services.

