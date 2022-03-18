GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Norwood Hoover, age 70, left this world dreaming peacefully on Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home in Greenford, Ohio.

Born May 2, 1951, Susan was one of seven children born to the late Carl and Hazel (McLemore)Norwood. Susan and her siblings were raised in love, nature, music and faith, always connected to their southern roots, maintained by their Tennessee and Alabama born parents. Their family never missed their annual family reunions down south, a tradition Susan held dear and continued throughout her life with her own family.

Susan graduated with honors in 1969 from Greenford High School and was a proud Bobcat, who remained close with the dear friends she made in school. She met her husband, Denis Hoover, when his school, North Lima and Greenford consolidated to create South Range Local their senior year. Susan and Denis were married on April 16, 1977 and were the best traveling

companions on their road trip through life together.

Susan attended Youngstown State University and graduated with a B.A. in Education.

She then worked as a middle school teacher at Southern Local Schools. After she became a mother, Susan devoted herself fully to raising her young children at home before she returned to work as a substitute teacher at South Range Local Schools. Her ability to connect with students through respect and humor and her adept skills at keeping the class reined in and focused made her a favorite of many students and teachers. Susan’s endless love of learning and her passion for helping others inspired those around her to see the beauty, the wonder and the light in the world.

Susan served for many years as a volunteer for the South Range Local PTO, the Greenford Library Board and was a lifelong blood donor. She enjoyed making phone calls, writing letters and cards and providing meals to those in need. She quietly donated time and money to many causes dear to her heart and she encouraged her children to always look for ways to reach others. Her generous spirit was inspired by her enduring faith in God and belief in love. Susan was a lifelong member of the church of Christ, whose acapella hymns were a connection to her Appalachian roots and provided her great peace and joy.

Susan’s greatest loves in life were her family and friends. She and Denis raised their three children in Greenford and created an eclectic home together full of music, humor, love and wonder. Their home was a safe and warm place for so many of their children’s friends through the years and a gathering place, welcoming to all. Susan’s love of nature and gardening shone through the whimsical yard and beautiful gardens that she cultivated with her family and she made it known that there was always room for everyone on her cozy front porch. Susan’s warmth and love toward others was unmatched and her hugs were a gift cherished by many.

In her last 10 years of life, Susan found her deepest joy in spending time with and nurturing her four grandchildren. An avid reader and lover of the Arts, she delighted in sharing these passions with her children and grandchildren. She proudly wore her beloved title of “Mommo” and showered her “grands” with her endless capacity to love.

Susan was so cherished and loved and will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her husband, Denis Hoover of Greenford; her three children Kate Hoover (Michael Fedor) of

Green Township, Cody Hoover of Pittsburgh, and Samantha (Russell) Dawson of Columbiana; her four beloved grandchildren, Miles, Mack, Lucy and Tessa; her four living sisters, Joan

Schwartz of Poland, Nancy Joy of Phoenix, Arizona, Deborah (Tom) Bert of Salem and Julie (Jeff) Johnson of Mogadore and many nieces and nephews.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shirliann Shank and her brother, Jon Carl Norwood.

There will be a private service held for her most close family this weekend. Plans will be arranged for a celebration of Susan’s life for family and friends to attend at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan’s memory to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, The Nature Conservancy, or the International Rescue Committee. The family

also encourages making a blood donation to the American Red Cross in honor of Susan.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

