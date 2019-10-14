Susan MacBride, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan MacBride, 74, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 10 following a battle with cervical cancer.

She was born January 24, 1945 to the late Raymond and Frances (Spooner) Cragle.

Susan was a homemaker and avid volunteer at The Center for Hope in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Larry and daughter, Wendy and would show no mercy when beating loved ones at cards. She loved animals and had a wicked sense of humor.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy; a sister, Pat Hunter; two friends who were like family, Sue Otto and Linda Bloor; John Hecker who was like an adopted son to her and her niece and nephews, Jeff Mothersbaugh, Leslie Kuhl and Wayne Hunter.

Besides her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Larry and her brother, Richard Cragle.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 16, 2019, at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana Ohio.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Susan’s memory to the the Ambridge Center for Hope, 740 Park Road, Ambridge, PA 15003 or at thecenterforhope.com.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

