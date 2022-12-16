COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Profoundly deaf since the age of 18 months, Sue Thomas spent a lifetime breaking sound barriers.

Susan K. Thomas, age 72, of Columbiana, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.

Sue was born on May 24, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio. She’s the only daughter of the late William and late Clara Thomas.

Sue was a graduate of Boardman High School, attended Ohio State, studied political science in Springfield College in Massachusetts, biblical studies at CIU in South Carolina and psychology at Case Western Reserve.

Sue is widely known for her time working at the FBI in Washington, D.C. doing surveillance work as an undercover lip reader. Her life experiences were dramatized through a syndicated TV series called, Sue Thomas FBEye. She was also an author and an internationally renowned motivational speaker. Full of energy and determination her heart’s desire was to inspire and encourage people in all walks of life. She is the founder of a non-profit organization called Sue Thomas Ministries, which includes WaterBrooks, a prayer sanctuary in Vermont and also an outreach to homeless on the streets called Operation Silent Night.

She lived a life of overcoming many challenges with grace, courage and abundant joy. She considered her greatest accomplishment in life to simply be staying in the race.

She is survived by her brother, Bob (Barb) Thomas; two other sisters-in-law, Barb Thomas and Marti Thomas and four nephews, Billy, Bobby, Rhyde and Andy.

Preceding her in death are her brothers, Bill Thomas and Paul Thomas.

She will be deeply missed by her personal assistant and caregiver of 19 years, Deborah Shofstahl and her service dog, Rodney.

A service will be held at Upper Room Fellowship, 500 Sponseller Road, Columbiana, Ohio on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Calling hours are from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Waterbrooks in Vermont on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Sue Thomas Ministries, Inc., 320 North Bayshore Drive, Columbiana, OH 44408 or online at www.suethomasministries.org.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

