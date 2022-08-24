COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Urschler, 82 of Columbiana, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing Center in East Palestine.

Sue was born in her home in Columbiana on September 10, 1939, a daughter of Wilmer and Marie (Klitz) Davis.

She graduated from Fairfield High School and attended Wittenberg College and Youngstown State University.

Sue was an assistant at the Ohio Operating Engineers School for 20 years.

She enjoyed golfing with her friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Brett Ray of Charlotte, North Carolina and Brian Ray of Columbiana; grandchildren, Nicole Marino, Shayla Barclay and Elijah Weast; great-grandchildren, Jack Marino and Sebastian Weast; sister, Ann Evans and brothers, Rich (Sandi) Davis and Bob Davis.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Urschler; her son, Jeff Ray and her brother, Jim Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

