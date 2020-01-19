Steven E. Jones, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Steven E. Jones 64, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home.

Steven was born on February 21, 1955 in Salem, and graduated from Salem High School in 1973.

A proud U.S. Navy veteran, he worked for many years in the manufacturing industry and was working at Butech Bliss up until his passing.

He was the former assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 16 and served on the property committee at Grace Church, where he was a member.

Steven enjoyed astronomy and bowling and was an avid Los Angeles Rams and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lois, whom he married January 13, 1985 and with whom he just celebrated his 35th anniversary; his two sons, Matthew of Mauldin, South Carolina and Joshua of Columbiana, Ohio; siblings Jeanne Fisher and Glenn Jones of Salem, Ohio and Robert Jones of Montgomery, Alabama, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Catherine Donnelly Jones Paxson; his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Anna May Duffy and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 11:00 am at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S Elm Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22 and again at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, an hour before the services at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Columbiana Cemetery Chapel, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 290.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the Columbiana Police Department, 28 South Vine Street, Columbiana, OH 44408 Attn: K-9 Unit or Grace Church of Columbiana, 140 S Main Street, Columbiana, OH, 44408.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

