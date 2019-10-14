Shirley Musta, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Musta, 80, of Columbiana, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hospice House.

Born in Pennsylvania on December 28, 1938, she was a daughter of Warren and Geraldine (Tantalo) Lynch.

She married Charles Musta on October 27, 1979 and together they spent almost 40 wonderful years.



Shirley was a phlebotomist and taught her skills to many students and CCCTC and CCBC.

She loved cooking and baking many of her favorite dishes such as meatloaf, pasta, beef tips and cookies for family. Shirley enjoyed shopping for home décor and Christmas gifts year round. Her greatest joys were her family.

She was a member of Abundant Life Church.



She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; her sons, Richard (Carol), Matthew (Jamie), Charles and Curtis; 11 grandchildren, Nicole, Jessie, Joshua, Brett, Kade, Jayce, Seth, Shelbie, Abby, CJ and Maggie; six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bella, Katelyn, Tanner, Connor and Aeri and her sister, Audrey Turnbull.



Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Meryl Ann.



A private celebration service will be held at a later time.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Harvest Ministries, 14514 Kibler Road, New Springfield, OH 44443 in Shirley’s memory.



The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.