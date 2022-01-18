SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Reash, 79, passed away Monday evening, January 17, 2022 at Lexington Place in Salem.

Shirley was born on August 8, 1942 in Salem, a daughter of Harry and Florence (Wellendorf) Pittman.

A Fairfield High School graduate, she married Rolland Ralph Reash Sr. on October 26, 1963 and together they would raise three children.

Shirley enjoyed knitting, sewing, and being with her family.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Paula Pahanish and her husband Ronald of Leetonia; sons Rolland Jr. and his wife Lorraine and Scott, all of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren Ashley (Kyle) Conway of St. John’s, Florida, Joseph (Lilian) Pahanish of Leetonia, Kimberly (Camrin) Datillio of Salem, and Dean (Kelli) Pahanish of Columbiana; great-grandchildren Brooke, Kylar, Kindal and Braylen Conway, William Pahanish, Blake Miliken-Pahanish and James Rolland Pahanish; brother Ronald Pittman of Columbiana and her beloved dog Ricky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rolland who passed away January 23, 2016 and her granddaughter Chelsea Reash.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

The family will receive friends on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

