COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Fitzpatrick, 94, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Hospice House.

Shirley was born on May 18, 1929, a daughter of Grace Akenhead Snyder Carson and John Snyder.

She lived in East Palestine until moving her senior year of high school, graduating from New Lexington (Ohio) High School. She later attained a business degree from Bliss Business School in Columbus.

She married John W. Fitzpatrick on October 23, 1949.

Along with her husband, she worked at Fitzpatrick’s Clothing until its close in 1983.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Columbiana for over 70 years, where she sang in the choir.

She belonged to the Columbiana Historical Society and Women’s Club of Columbiana and served on the Columbiana Public Library board.

Shirley enjoyed golfing and playing bridge, reading and doing word searches and traveling with her friends. She most enjoyed her time spent playing games with her granddaughter, Keri.

Shirley leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Ann (Greg) Gustafson of Columbiana; her son, Jim (Peg) Fitzpatrick of Greenville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Keri Gustafson and Brian (Jena) Gustafson, both of Columbiana and great-grandchildren, Braden and Brooklyn Gustafson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Snyder and Grace Akenhead Snyder Carson; her husband, John, who passed away April 18, 1996 and her sister, Mary Lou Poulton.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main Street, Columbiana, with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Columbiana Public Library, 332 N. Middle Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Whispering Pines Assisted Living, Windsor House of Canfield, Mercy Health System and Hospice of the Valley.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley A. (Snyder) Fitpatrick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.