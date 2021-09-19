Sherrie Lynn Baun, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherrie Lynn Baun, 61, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, at her home.

Sherrie was born on July 26, 1960, in Darlington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George and Lois (McCowin) Baun.

She attended Youngstown State University and worked in sales at the Walmart in Salem since its opening.

She also belonged to Lake Mount Church of Christ in New Waterford.

She was a dedicated supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network and volunteered her time answering phones during telethons, joining the color runs and fundraising.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, her mother, Lois, with whom she made her home; her brother, Gary and his wife, Leslie, of Naples, Florida and her nephew, Michael Baun of Columbiana.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her father, George.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

The family suggests if friends wish, donations may be made in Sherrie’s name to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

