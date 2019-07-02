Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home

We offer a complete range of quality services that may be tailored to meet your family's special, individual needs and customs

Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Homes has been providing valued and compassionate service to the families of Columbiana and North Lima areas for over 50 years. The community has embraced and entrusted our funeral home staff with arranging special memorials for their loved ones. We take great pride in our service to our community and in the level of personalized attention we are able to offer to all of our families.

We offer a complete range of quality services that may be tailored to meet your family’s special, individual needs and customs. We are committed to providing you with utmost service and attention and are available to answer your questions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We invite you to visit our facilities and talk with us about your plans. It is our goal to support you through every step of your arrangements and to pay tribute to the special memory of your loved one.

Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Homes were started by George W. Seederly. Mr. Seederly began his career with Wick Fry Funeral Home of Columbiana in 1926 where he worked until he joined the army in 1942, after his discharge he returned to Columbiana, and in 1948 he and his wife Avis Seederly opened Seederly Funeral Home.

In 1952 James and Marilyn Beilhart of North Lima joined the business with the Seederly’s to form Seederly-Beilhart Funeral Homes.

In 1971 following the death of Mr. Beilhart his interest was puchased by James and Janet Mong. In 1973 Mr. Seederly retired.

In 1983, Mark and Jill Beck became stockholders in the Funeral Home. In 1990, The Beck’s purchased the Columbiana Funeral Home and became partners in the business which is now known as Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home. In 1998 the Becks purchased the North Lima location, Mr. and Mrs. Mong retired and the Beck’s became sole owners and operators.

Website: https://www.seederly-mongandbeck.com/

E-mail: seederlymongandbeck@gmail.com

Resources: https://www.seederly-mongandbeck.com/frequent-questions

Flowers: https://www.seederly-mongandbeck.com/send-flowers

Address(s) & Phone Number(s):

Columbiana Location:

154 South Elm St.

Columbiana, OH 44408

330-482-3788

North Lima Location:

11500 Market St.

North Lima, OH

330-549-2231