COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah J. “Sally” Milligan Hall, 85, of Columbiana, passed away Monday morning, January 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 19, 1936, in Girard, the only daughter of Samuel and Helen Baptist Milligan.

Sally married Jack L. Hall on May 21, 1955 and together they were members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of East Palestine.

She worked at Packard Electric and The Dutch Haus as a baker but Sally enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family and friends the most.

She liked to roller skate, work on word puzzles and faithfully read her Bible

She is survived by sons, Wayne Hall of Columbiana, Stephen (Nancy) Hall of Salem and Craig (Amy) Hall of Pompano Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Salyers, Ashley Stanonik, Jesenia (Jason) Mrofchak and Stephen Hall, Jr.; one great-grandson, Collin Salyers and two brothers, Bill Milligan of Boardman and John Milligan of Girard.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jackie Stanonik and brothers, Floyd and Sam Milligan.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service for Sally at this time.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service for Sally at this time.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

