Sara Jane Crumbacher, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Jane Crumbacher, 101, long time North Lima resident, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hospice House in North Lima.

Mrs. Crumbacher was born March 26, 1920, in Youngstown, a daughter of Roscoe and Golda Peterman.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1938 and the Youngstown College Business School.

She was a member of Mt Olivet Church of Christ for over 60 years.

An avid reader, Sara loved sewing, making quilts, baking bread, bowling and traveling.

Her husband, Garland, whom she married April 2, 1945, died April 18, 1979.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Brace and Norma Kuhns.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Gary and wife, Carolyn (Miglets), of Boyne City, Michigan and Ron and wife, Stephanie (Starr), of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service following at Paradise Church Cemetery, North Lima. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

