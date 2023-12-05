NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Kreidler, 82, of North Lima, passed away late Sunday evening, December 3, 2023, at Hampton Woods in Poland surrounded by her family.

Sandra was born May 17, 1941, in Cleveland, the daughter of William and Agnes (Wisniewski) Crooks.

She was a 1959 Graduate of Cardinal Mooney high school.

She married William A. Kreidler and together they raised two children.

Her first job was in the office at Islay’s. She later became the office manager at George Tanner Smith Architects and Kreidler Construction.

Sandra had a wonderful smile and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed going out with ‘The Club,’ her girlfriends of more than 60 years and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to travel, bowl and was an avid cook. A big fan of the Cleveland Guardians and Browns, she also supported The South Range High School teams and if you went to a casino you may find her at the slots.

She is survived by her husband, William; her daughter, Kathleen Kreidler of Houston, Texas and son, Kenneth Kreidler of Salem; grandchildren, Zane, Zachary and Jorja and great-granddaughter, Rhea.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., on Friday, December 8, 2023, before the services at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, 248 Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown, OH 44509.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

