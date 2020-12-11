Samuel Tirabassi, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Tirabassi, 64, of Salem was called home to be with his son, mother and sister on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Samuel was born March 12, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Sam and Florence (Peachock) Tirabassi.

Sam graduated from Struthers High School in 1974.

After graduating he began working for Youngstown Sheet and Tube/Republic Steel where he quickly became promoted to General Foreman in the coke plant and open hearth. Before Sheet and Tube announced it was closing half of their operation, he was offered a job at Interlake Steel in Chicago where he was brought in as General Foreman to get the plant in order. After doing what he was asked to do, he came back to work for Republic Steel in Youngstown where he worked up until he was involved in a major accident in 1982 that ended his career in the steel industry.

In 1992, after spending years recovering, Sam and his wife Michele purchased the long-standing business Struthers News in downtown Struthers. Under its new name, Struthers News and Beverage, Sam and Michele ran it throughout the 90s until selling it in 2001.

There was nothing he couldn’t do. If you needed pipes fixed, he was a plumber. If you needed bricks laid, he was a block mason. If you needed dry wall installed, he was a drywaller. If your car broke down, he was a mechanic. The point is, the old saying is “jack of all trades, master of none”. Well, he was a master of everything and if anyone knew him, they know it to be fact.

With all of that being said, the one thing that made him the proudest and what set him above everything else in life was being called Dad and Papa. The bond he had with his kids and grandchild was unmeasurable. If you messed up, he’d let you know it but would tell you how to fix it and be better. Even if you didn’t want to hear it you knew he was right. He led by example, he would say, if you’re going to do it, do it right the first time. If you did wrong, he had your back and would help you fix it. When it was time to be serious you knew to listen. At the same time, he could be the funniest person in the room and would make you laugh until it hurt. His words of advice and guidance was unparalleled and will be carried on forever. He was an outstanding father and grandfather. His children became better people because of him.

He was huge on family being first. Having five sisters and one brother is a lot and he had a special bond with every one of them. He was there to talk when he was needed or if the call came in for help, he would go without notice, no questions asked. Even if he wasn’t feeling well, saying no wasn’t an option. His love and compassion for his siblings was beyond commendable.

Sam was a one of a kind human being and to describe him as a “fighter” is an understatement. He lived a life full of obstacles and hurdles, but quitting was never an option. With all that he went through he still found the time and strength to do what he loved. Fishing was at the top of his list. Weather permitting, he wouldn’t pass up the chance to load up the boat and take off for the day. Even if the fish weren’t biting, he found immense peace with just being on the water. At the top of that list right next to fishing was bowling. He lived for bowling season and prepared for it year-round. He would watch YouTube videos of all the new bowling balls that were coming out along with tutorials on how to get better. He would pick up his dad, get something to eat and show up early every Wednesday at Holiday Bowl in Stuthers. After over 30 years of trying, on December 20, 2017, he finally got the perfect game that he was chasing and bowled a 300.

In between fishing and bowling, he loved to cook. His cooking was out of this world and was always asked, where did you learn to cook? He taught himself and at no surprise it was outstanding. If you ever had his angel hair broccolini, halushki, salisbury steak, or meatballs and sauce then you can attest to the fact that it could have been served in high quality restaurants and people would have paid to enjoy it. More than anything though, what he really enjoyed was playing cards with the family. Whether it be poker or just a competitive game of Rummy, all you had to do is ask and he was there. Win or lose in the game, he walked away a winner knowing he just spent hours around the people he loved.

Sam is survived by his children, Steve Tirabassi of Salem and Charlane (Daniel) Tirabassi of Youngstown; his father, Sam Tirabassi of Struthers; his siblings, Anthony (Shawn) Tirabassi of Youngstown, Diane (Dominic, Jr.) Lippillo of Struthers, Angie (Michael) Ondo of Girard, Paula (Cameron) Croxton of Struthers and Lillian (Robert) Allen of Struthers; his grandchild, Stephen Tirabassi of Salem; his former wife, Michele Tirabassi of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his son, Samuel P. Tirabassi; mother, Florence (Peachock) Tirabassi and sister, Patricia Tirabassi.

