YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Harshman, age 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at Park Vista of Youngstown.

He was born on May 14, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Lucile Elizabeth (Fusselman) and Edwin Harshman.

Samuel was a beloved brother, uncle, father and friend. Sam was a jack of all trades and a collector of all things. He had a zest for life and loved his family and friends above all else. He always had a new story to share and enjoyed being asked, “What are you up to?” just so he could respond, “5’11”.

He is survived by his daughter, Cate (Scott) Baldwin and grandson, Daniel, of Sullivan, Illinois; his son, Samuel R. Harshman of Urbana, Illinois; his siblings, Mary Ellen (Bob) Vicarel and Shelia (Steve) Gerish, all of Youngstown, Darlene (Pat) Ready of Canfield and Frank (Pam) Harshman of Geneva, Illinois and sister-in-law, Gunilla Harshman of Pacifica, California. He also leaves behind several cherished nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his father, Edwin (1976); mother, Lucile (1950); stepmother, Louise (2014) and siblings Lael (Halford) Watson (2011), Edwin O. Harshman (2019) and Steve Harshman (1967).

Sam had a diverse career throughout his life. He worked for Honeywell for ten years; owned and operated a Volkswagen Mechanic Shop in Chicago for 15 years and then drove a semi-truck for another 15 years.

A funeral service to celebrate Sam’s life will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Noon. The service will take place at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, located at 11500 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – Noon prior to the servce.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family defray final expenses.

Sam will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His memory will forever be cherished in our hearts.

