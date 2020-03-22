Samuel G. Durr Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel G. Durr Sr., 77, passed away Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, at Assumption Village in North Lima, with his family by his side.

Samuel was born on August 7, 1942, in Salem, a son of Graber M. and Alice (Bowman) Durr.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1960 and married Gail Patrick on November 11, 1962, at Minerva Methodist Church.

Sam worked for over 50 years with the sheet metal workers local union #33 -Youngstown district.

After retiring, he took over a lawn mowing business from his son and called it ‘Sam’s Mowing,’ which kept him busy until 2014.

Sam was an active member of Greenford Christian Church; he was proud to be one of ‘The Friday Guys,’ a group of men who volunteered around the church. One big project they completed was building over 80 bunk beds for Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp.

He enjoyed camping with friends and researching family genealogy. After years of research he created detailed genealogy books for his family dating back to 1612.

He was also known for being a prankster who liked to tell jokes to anyone he met. There were many things he was passionate about, but most of all he loved his children and grandchildren dearly.

Sam leaves to cherish his precious memory, three sons, Samuel G. Durr Jr. and his wife, Sue of Beaver Township, Scott Durr and his wife, Tracy of Lisbon and Steve Durr and his wife, Edyta of Canton, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Locke of Chicago, Sara and Tyler Durr of Beaver Township, Austin and Bryan Durr of Canton, Georgia and Ryan and Cody Holenchick of Lisbon and one sister, Sandra (Merle) Bowen of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Gail, who passed away July 25, 2014.

Private services will be held at this time due to the recent circumstances with the coronavirus.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

The family suggests donations be made in Sam’s memory to the Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Rd., Greenford, OH 44422 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.

