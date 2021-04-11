Sally Ann Bieber, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Bieber, age 60, passed away on Saturday, March 27, comforting her husband and daughters by sharing special moments and memories with them.

Sally was born in Salem, Ohio to Deloris R. (Fiscus) Bieber and Orville C. Bieber.

She resided mostly in the Boardman, Ohio area where she raised her family and married David Gross on September 22, 2003.

She delighted in her two daughters, Erica (Dietrich) Tomczak and Mary Dietrich, enjoying each of them as they become strong, independent young women. She accompanied Dave as he finished raising his two sons, David and Dan. Sally welcomed Erica’s husband, Chris, Mary’s boyfriend, Mike Neiman, David’s wife, Kate (and grandson, David) and Dan’s wife, Andrea (and grandson, Carson), as each joined her family.

Sally’s siblings will remember her as the one who kept us grounded in what was important and what wasn’t (“throw away that clutter”). Siblings include, Roy Bieber (Jeff Ruff), Jim (Maribeth) Bieber, Jack Bieber, Cathy Bieber (Mack) Parrott, Bill (Teresa) Bieber and Susan Bieber. Sally was special to all of her nieces and nephews, especially when she allowed them to eat the icing off their birthday cake while waiting for the singing to end, Heather and Jason (Jim), Curt and Melanie (Jack), Taylor (Bill) and Jaylianna (Susan).

Sally was preceded in death by her mother; stepson, Dan and her maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents, all from the Boardman, Ohio area.

Sally graduated from Boardman High School in 1978. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Youngstown State University in 1996 and her Master’s Degree in Manufacturing Operations in 2010 from Kettering University.

Sally was employed by General Motors at Lordstown for many years until accepting transfers to Michigan and most recently Fort Wayne, Indiana. She often spoke of friends and mentors at each of these GM locations.

Sally and David shared similar interests for traveling and made several trips together to the US western states, Europe and the Caribbean. She organized each trip with exacting detail and spreadsheet documentation for family and friends who went with them. Sally welcomed her and Dave’s families to many a family dinner where we raved about her food, especially the homemade desserts. Everyone accepted that Sally was the best cook and baker of us all. Many of us are significantly concerned about future family dinners.

Sally is precious to us but we have peace knowing she now has rest, abiding with our Lord.

A Celebration of Sally’s Life is planned for the near future.

Rather than remembrances to the family, consider a donation to a children’s or animal charity (Sally’s favorites).

Arrangements handled by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home.

