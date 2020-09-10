Ruth Patterson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Patterson, 84, went home to be with the Lord and her husband on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Parkside Health Care, surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born July 14, 1936 in New Castle Pennsylvania, a daughter of Walter and Martha (Schmidt) Peterson.

Ruth was a devout member of Columbiana Church of the Nazarene. Her mission in life and legacy of faith was that all would come to know the Lord.

She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, sewing and cooking.

Ruth worked for many various restaurants as a hostess, server and supervisor.

She was married to her beloved husband, Thomas Patterson of 63 years, on December 9, 1953. Thomas preceded her in death on February 22, 2016. Also preceding her in death was her son Gary, her parents and six brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her family, whom will treasure memories of her: two daughters, Marlene (Lynn) Squire of Boardman and Joyce (Jeff ) Fullerton of Columbiana; two sons, Doug (Lisa) Patterson of Columbiana and Jeff (Lori) Patterson of North Lima and her eight adored grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to Church of Nazarene, 330 North Elm Street, Columbiana, OH, 44408; the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693; the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

The family has entrusted the Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana with the arrangements.

