Ruth L. (Dyer) Keister, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth L. Keister, 79, of Columbiana passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Ruth was born on March 1, 1942 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late Martin and Dorothy (Sullivan) Dyer.

Ruth married the love of her life Robert Keister on November 7, 1958. They moved to Columbiana in 1968.

They owned and operated Keister Auto Sales in Columbiana from 1975-2016. She worked at Parkside Health Care for over 20 years.

Ruth deeply loved her family. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She never met a stranger and had a smile that would light up a room. She always had a positive outlook on life and brightened each day. She had a quick wit that always made people laugh. She loved staying home and spending time with her family and going out for her weekly shopping trips.

Ruth will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Richard) Semperger of Columbiana; her son, Robert (Jenifer) Keister of Columbiana; three granddaughters, Melanie Weimer of Salem, Jennifer (John) Calko of Canfield and Amelia Mills of Columbiana; her beloved dog, Zoey; brother-in-law, Ray (Joyce) Keister of Leetonia; sister-in-law, Joyce Boggess of Arizona; uncle, Bob Sullivan of Wellsville; aunts, Mary (Sweet) Mays of East Liverpool and Jeane Traina of Wellsville; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and two life long friends, Robin Gallagher of East Liverpool and Ada Mae Perkins of Columbiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert L. Keister; her father; mother; sister, Mary Allmon and sister, Marty Jane Dyer.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 South Elm Street, Columbiana

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jan Winnale and Pastor Austin French officiating.

Masks and social distancing are required.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

