Ruth Jane Biddle, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Jane Biddle, 73, of Columbiana passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman on Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020.

Ruth was born on January 2, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Elton and Beatrice (Greasel) Biddle. A 1966 Columbiana High School graduate, Ruth was known as a very conscientious babysitter for many families.

She enjoyed crocheting; doing puzzles and was active at her church, Victory Christian Center in Columbiana, where she often helped in the nursery.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her two brothers, Robert (Pamela) and Edwin (Tammy) Biddle, all of Columbiana, sister Lois Hanna of Diamond, Ohio, nieces Theresa (Jimmy) Gray, Krystal (Shawn) Campbell and McKenzie Benison, nephews Ricky Hanna, Chase Nanatovich and Zachary Storey, great nieces and nephew Miranda, Destiny, Tylor and Courtney and great-great nieces and nephews Dakota, Gary and Ruby.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ronald.

Services will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth Jane Biddle, please visit our floral store.