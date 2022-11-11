COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Rummel, 92 of Columbiana, died peacefully Friday, November 11, 2022 at Windsor House at Parkside, after a short illness.

She was born April 9, 1930, in North Lima the daughter of Melvin and Elisabeth (Hoffmeister) Culp.

Ruth graduated from South Range High School in 1948.

She worked in clerical positions throughout her working career, the last being Columbiana Boiler Company, where she retired from in 1997.

Her husband of 60 years, Clarence J. Rummel, preceded her in death in 2010.

She is survived by her sons Trevor (Tabetha) of Leetonia and Scott (Victoria) of Elyria, her grandchildren Maggie (Patrick) D’Apolito, Tanner (Elisa) Rummel, Shannon Ruminski and Lauren Rummel, great-grandchildren Colin and Adeline Ruminski, one brother Jon (Carrie) Culp of Mineral Ridge and two sisters Leah (Jack) Martin of Columbiana and Rachel Miller of Leetonia.

Besides her husband Clarence, she was preceded in death by three brothers Daniel, Melvin, and David and two sisters Dorothea Kyser and Barbara Hartsock.

A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date.

Seederly-Mong and Beck have been entrusted with arrangements.

