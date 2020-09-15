Ruth E. Peterson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Peterson, 95, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Boardman.

Mrs. Peterson was born on February 24, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of James and Alda B. (Burnett) Thomas.

Ruth was a Warren Harding High School National Honor Society graduate.

She married Roy C. Peterson on November 8, 1946; they moved to Pete’s Puddle from Youngstown in 1958.

A member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church, Ruth helped operate Peterson Webster Electric. In her later years, she was a bookkeeper and Notary for Morris Prezant.

Her favorite pastimes were gardening, dancing and of course singing.

Ruth leaves to cherish her precious memory her sons, C.R. Peterson and his wife, Linda, of Poland and James T. Peterson of Lisbon; three grandchildren, Carl Roy, Nicole and Mindy Peterson and three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Carl Roy and Eloise.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy who passed away August 2, 1972; an infant son; sister, Mary Cromley and brother, James C. Thomas.

A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

