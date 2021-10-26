Ruth Ann (Culler) Bartholomew, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – That wasn’t thunder you heard. That was applause. Shortly before 12:00 noon on Monday, October 25, 2021, Ruth Ann Bartholomew, 90, of Columbiana, Ohio, accepted the invitation for an angelic escort from a tiny room on Earth to the massive Hallways of Heaven. There she was greeted with, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” by her Savior, and a standing ovation by the Hosts of Heaven. Family members were with her, singing “Jesus Loves Me”, when her escort arrived.

Ruth Ann Culler was born to parents, Harmon R. and Ida Belle (Grise) Culler, on December 31, 1930, in Sebring, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Pearl Pearson, Marieta Carroll, Melvin Culler, Floyd Culler, Carol Guethle, Wilford Culler and Eugene Culler.

Ruth Ann graduated from Louisville High School and worked at McCaskey Register in Alliance as a stenographer.

In 1950, she sang “Away in a Manger” at a church service. The beautiful redhead caught the ear and eye of her “tall, dark, and handsome” John H. Bartholomew, Sr., who made a bee-line to meet her after the service. Six months later they were engaged and within the year, “Johnny” and “Red” were married. In the years to follow, they would have five children, who were blessed to be born into their home, their love and their faith in Christ; Tim (Marla), Becky (Al), Jack (Kristi), Phil (Cathy) and Paul (Kathy). “Grandma” deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Earth and in Heaven. “Johnny/Dad/Grandpa” left here for Heaven in 2019; presumably to hold the door for his beloved bride upon her arrival.

Beyond her decades of faithful church secretarial work with her husband/pastor, Ruth Ann’s love of gardening created bounty enough to feed her family and deliver hundreds of “glads” in bud vases all around town. Red’s love of baking bread blessed not only her household but literally hundreds of friends between Thanksgiving and Christmas for decades. Mom’s love of music – from vocal to the accordion to the piano – created opportunities for our souls to worship and for our hearts to dance. She shared every gift she ever received from her Creator, Redeemer and Friend. While the fiery redhead within occasionally revealed itself to those she loved; she consistently impacted everyone around her by gently living out her faith in both word and deed.

Oh – and that love for her “tall, dark, and handsome”? That never faded. We know Johnny and Red are both tickled to be holding hands again, as they skip down streets of gold – together … forever.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 30, at Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, 14550 New Buffalo Road, Columbiana. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a casual time of reflection and refreshment to follow.

As Mom would say: “Be good!”

That wasn’t thunder you heard…

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

