NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell H. Schaefer, Jr., 77, of New Waterford, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Russell was born on October 7, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of Russell and Helen (Kernyat) Schaefer, Sr.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and boating with his family. He liked working and spending time outside making his home beautiful. He enjoyed building and was a skilled craftsman. He was a Master Mason at the Negley Masonic Lodge #565 and a Shriner.

He was a true entrepreneur and succeeded in many fields. He started in a machine shop and did siding. He was the vice-president of Evel-Gada and built the interior of the Hummel Gift Shop in New Springfield, Ohio. He learned to drive truck and delivered popcorn to Hills Stores in 27 states. He helped operate concession stands and sold Christmas trees, as well as, moving houses with Ron Coppock House Movers. He then became an owner/operator and started R. Schaefer & Sons while traveling the country.

He was a loving father, passionate teacher and devoted husband who cared deeply for his family and friends.

He leaves his wife Ellen Sue Benzenhoefer Schaefer, whom he married December 2, 1972; children, Sheri Lynn Kenney of Boise, Idaho, Christine Marie Mitchell of Los Angeles, California and David Adam (Julie) Schaefer of Portland, Tennessee; ten grandchildren, Simon Crawley of Seattle, Washington, Sloan Schaefer of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Nicole Kenney, Katheryn Treasure (Brandon Nixon), Kelsey Martin (Devin Martin), Madelyn Kenney and Audrey Kenney, all of Boise, Idaho, Randal Schaefer of Leetonia, Elliott Schaefer of Los Angeles, California and Billie Schaefer of Portland, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Phoenix Harju of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Alaina and Harrison Martin of Boise, Idaho and siblings, Helen (Phillip) Lownes of Richmond, Virginia, Paul (Judy) Schaefer of Oregonia, Ohio, John (Jean) Schaefer of Jefferson, Ohio, Joe Schaefer and Nora Farrell (Gary Cramblitt) of Cambroule, Maryland.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elsie Cole; sons Russell III, William and great-granddaughter, Octavia Waters..

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 South Elm Street, Columbiana.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 South Elm Street, Columbiana.

He will be honored by fellow Masons at 7:30 p.m.

Friends may also call at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, an hour before the services at the funeral home.

