EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy William Weaver, 91, of Heck Road, East Palestine, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Roy was born January 12, 1932 to Clyde and Margaret (Kleist) Weaver.

Roy was a great athlete for North Lima where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He was inducted in the South Range Hall of Fame in 1990 for baseball.

He retired in 1993 from Valley Industrial Truck where he was a mechanic working on forklifts.

He enjoyed taking care of his home, lawn and having a garden. He still had a garden and mowed his lawn this summer. He was an avid golfer and bowler, bowling on the Lutheran bowling league, which he was able to do into his 80s. Roy liked to tinker with lawnmowers, fix anything that needed fixing and sometimes things that didn’t need fixing. He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, and worked for the South Range 3C’s.

His family would like to thank Vicki Valentine and Kelly Ludt for the amazing care they gave him that enabled him to stay at his home for as long as possible. They would also like to thank the nurses, aides and other employees of the Hospice House, Christian House and Covington for the wonderful care Roy received.

He is survived by nieces Billie Jo (Jeff) Townsend, Cindy (Chuck) Blower and Danna Mathews as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

After his mother’s passing, he had a wonderful stepmother, Tessie, who all preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his three sisters, Betty Mathews, Margie Lewis and Helen Salyers – who quit school to raise Roy and Margie. He was also preceded in death by his nieces Sharon Hostetter, Betty Jane Hodder Raniolo, and nephews David and LeRoy Lewis.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by Pastor Ralph Edwards.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

