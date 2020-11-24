Roy W. Koch, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy W. Koch, age 83, went to be with the Lord in his sleep Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Roy was born on March 16, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of the Petersburg area.

He was a graduate of Springfield Township High School class of 1955.

A long time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Petersburg, he was currently a cherished member to Lake Mount Church of Christ.

Roy was a third generation farmer, most recently a partner in K&K Farm’s specializing in poultry, potatoes and grain. Roy was locally known as the must visit location for pumpkins for 20+ years. After retiring he spent his days in the garden with his wife and riding his tractor out to chop wood on his property.

Beloved husband and caring father, survived by his wife, Judy Koch, whom he married in 2005 and three children, Ken (Dawn) Koch of Yorkville, Illinois, Karen (Wilbert) Griffith of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Stephen Koch of Lafayette, Louisiana and stepdaughters, Barbie (Darrel) Hostetter of Columbiana, Ohio and Holly (Ken) Cusick of Bonneau, South Carolina. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Samantha Koch, Kyle Koch, Marisa (Dylan) Christie, Kelsie Koch, Emma Koch, Jason Koch, Kristina (Phillip) Bowen, Chance Hostetter, Johnathon (Jessica) Hostetter; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Martha Kennedy; dear friends and a house full of several mementos of his childhood and travels.

Roy was one of five children of the late Arthur and Florence (Barth) Koch and also preceded in death by his late wife, Yvonne L. (Schultz) Koch, who passed away 2003; two brothers, C. Raymond Koch, Paul Koch; one sister, Ruth Yauman.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 25, at Lake Mount Church of Christ 6290 State Route 7, New Waterford, Ohio, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Tim Postle officiating at 12:00 noon.

Interment to follow at Petersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, Ohio or to Lake Mount Church of Christ benevolent fund 6290 State Route 7, New Waterford, Ohio.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana with the arrangements for their loved one.

