Roy E. Smith, Columbiana, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy E. Smith, 70, of Columbiana, passed away early Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at Windsor Health at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Mr. Smith was born on August 13, 1949 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl E. and Sally H. (Frye) Smith. A 1969 Reynolds (Pennsylvania) High School graduate, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after graduation and attained the rank of Lance Corporal while serving during the Vietnam Conflict.

He married the former Trudy Jane Hougelman on August 14, 1976.

Roy was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Greencrest Baptist Church in Reynolds, Pennsylvania.

He belonged to the Bakers Union Local #19 and retired as a baker after over 40 years.

Roy was proud of his military background and was a member of Leetonia American Legion Post 131, Columbiana Legion Post 290, the Washingtonville VFW, and Leetonia Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards with his friends and restoring classic cars. He will be missed by all who know him.

Roy will be greatly missed by his sister Merry (Gary) Langer, nieces Michelle (Ronnie) Langer-Mann and Danielle (Jayson) Phelps, nephews Gary (Ruxandra) Langer, Carl (Carla) Smith Jr. and Craig (Rebecca) Smith and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Trudy, who passed away August 29, 2015, brother Carl E. Smith and nephew David R. Smith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

