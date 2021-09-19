Rosemary Jane Kelly Hetric, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 16, our mother, Rosemary Jane Kelly Hetric, 78, was reunited with our father, Donald Alan, in Heaven.

Her story began on June 19, 1943. Rosemary, born in Darlington, Pennsylvania, was the youngest of four children to the late Ethel and Thomas Kelly.

She graduated from the East Palestine High School in 1962, where she made many lifelong friends.

She met our father at Barber’s Restaurant, where he was a dishwasher and she was a waitress. Soon after, they tied the knot in May 29, 1965.

They eventually started their own family with their first-born, Donald (Lisa) Hetric of East Palestine, then along came daughters, Holly (Randy) Jayne of Columbiana and Endia (Trent) Wisser of Tarpon Springs, Florida. Later in life, our parents welcomed Ray “Lippy” Kleean as one of their own children, as well.

Our fondest memories of our mother often began at the kitchen table within the home they built together. Whether it was playing 500 Rummy, chatting with friends, crocheting gifts, making cookies or just watching the wildlife in the backyard, the kitchen table is where we all gathered.

However, the memories went beyond the kitchen table. The days were filled with trips to Idora Park, Lake Tomahawk and the Flying Finn Campground. She loved to help build forts in the woods, construct igloos after a heavy snow and tending to our mini-farm – we won’t mention the potbelly pig that lived in the kitchen. Additionally, she raised countless birds and loved her puppies.

She leaves behind six grandchildren, Michael and Aaron Hetric, Brandon and Alexis Jayne and Carter and Parker Wisser. Rosemary, “Nanny” to her grandchildren, spoiled them with love and generosity. She planned and hosted the best Easter egg coloring events, endured many board game sessions and gave countless golf cart rides.

Beyond being the best memory maker, our mother was a gifted artist, a great friend to many, a phenomenal cook (butter), loved her lawnmower and planting posies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Alan Hetric; a brother, Thomas Kelly and sisters, Joyce Lietzke and Thelma Keeton.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 21, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, located at 11500 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

Due to our current health situation, the family is asking everyone in attendance to follow the current CDC suggested guidelines.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, at 11:00 a.m.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

And remember, we love you mama! Be careful crossing Market Street and we will flash the lights for you.

