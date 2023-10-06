COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary Ziegler, 76, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday evening, October 3, 2023,at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Ziegler was born on October 9, 1946, in Salem, a daughter of Clarence Austin and Margaret Rose (Fink) Walker.

A Salem High School graduate.

She was a former operator at Ohio Bell Telephone, as well as a former shoe saleswoman at Fishers Big Wheel.

She married Gerald Keith Ziegler on October 4, 1969 and would have celebrated her 54th anniversary this year.

Rose was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

She was also a lifetime member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary Washingtonville Post 5532.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Gerald; her son, Brent Allen (Rebecca) Ziegler of Leetonia; sister, Joan Christina Walker Mitchell of Salem; nephews, Jason D. Beagle, Richard (Michelle) Walker and Daniel Walker; nieces, Erica D. Beagle (Steve) Stacy and Vickie Walker Masters and her granddogs and grandcats.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Kathleen Louise Walker Beagle; brother, Richard Joseph Walker and nephew, Robert Walker.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Washingtonville on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

