NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Yoakam(Ron) of North Lima died tragically at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at age 70.

He is survived by sons, Shane and Corey Yoakam; grandkids, Keely and Raiden; siblings, Marcia Jasany and Thomas Yoakam and his dog, Rowdy.



Mr. Yoakam, son of Rita and Melvin Yoakam, graduated from Maple Heights in 1968. He went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Kent State in 1973.

Shortly after graduation, he was hired as a history teacher at Crestview where he began a storied teaching career that lasted for 38 years. Mr. Yoakam had a successful coaching career starting at Crestview where he coached volleyball, basketball, football and track. In 2018-2019 he came out of coaching retirement to help coach volleyball, basketball, softball and track at Leetonia. Mr. Yoakam also officiated volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball and track locally for many years.

While home, he enjoyed eating at C’s Waffles in North Lima, hanging out with his neighbors and gardening.

Due to COVID-19, the family has decided not to have a funeral or calling hours at this time and instead, Mr. Yoakam’s life will be celebrated in the summer of 2021 with details coming later.

Arrangements handled by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home.

