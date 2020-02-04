Ronald Williams, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Captain Ronald Williams, peaceably went to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 p.m. He was surrounded by his family and close friends.

Ron was born June 27, 1940 and was fiercely devoted to his family, friends and aviation.

His legacy will continue through his wife of 55 years, Gloria Carol Williams; children and spouses, Darrin Williams (Michelle), Renee Williams Church (Neal) and Dana Williams Maldonado (Fabien) and eight grandchildren, Grace, Connor, Collin, Benjamin, Dillon, Katie-Rose, Nicolas and Isabella.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seederly- Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 South Elm Street, Columbiana.

There will also be calling hours at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, with funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Ron would be heartened to know that you gave in his memory to the non-profit organization Sandy Cove Ministries: The Next Chapter, phase 1. Donations in Ron’s memory can be sent to: Sandy Cove Ministries, 60 Sandy Cove Road, North East, MD 21901. Or online at sandycove.org/give.

We hope you can join us as we celebrate the life of a man who touched the life of so many. He will be greatly missed.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

