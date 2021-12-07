SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney C. Cushman, 51, passed away at his home in Salem Sunday evening, December 5, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cushman was born on December 21, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of Carl and Barbara (Lawless) Cushman.

A South Range High School graduate, Rod attained his aircraft mechanic’s license and worked as an industrial electrician at Liberty Electric.

He married the former Theresa Hether on July 31, 1996 and together they would raise six children. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year.

He enjoyed being with his family, fishing with his kids, hunting and his guns.

Rod is survived by his wife, Theresa; his parents; children, Jarod, Marissa, Rodney, Adam and Matthew and sisters, Cindy (Frank) Russo and Jackie (Corey) Graurich.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob; father-in-law, George Hether and mother-in-law, Mary Wengerd.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his son.

