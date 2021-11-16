Robin R. Leipply, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robin R. Leipply, 64, passed away at 11:07 am on November 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital due to COVID – 19 complications.

Robin was born on May 10, 1957 to Robert Roland Leipply and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply of North Lima, Ohio at the family home.

He is survived by his sister Janet Leipply Koran of Columbiana and brothers Douglas A. Leipply of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Mark Leipply of Struthers.

He is preceded in death by his father Robert (2003) and his mother Evelyn (see accompanying obituary) who passed three hours before his own death.

Robin was a 1976 graduate of South Range high school, a date he shares with his sister.

Robin decided to entertain career opportunities (mostly related to automotive services) and remained in the family home in North Lima. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan and a sports and NASCARenthusiast. He will be remembered most for his caring and giving heart among his family and friends.

Services for Robin will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12 Noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, at the funeral home.

To protect his family and friends, face masks and social distancing will be required.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

