Robert W. Arkwright, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Arkwright, Sr., passed away at University Hospital on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 87.

He was born on December 28, 1933 in Hanoverton, Ohio to parents Hilda and Wilson Arkwright.

Uncle Bob, as most knew him, had an adventure for traveling, both for work and for pleasure. He was owner and operator of Arkwright Trucking.

He was always thinking of the next trip he would be planning for pleasure. Robert had a love for his family and his animals. He was independent, cheerful, high spirited and quick-witted.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Arkwright; his parents, Hilda and Wilson Arkwright; his son, Robert W. Arkwright, Jr. and his daughter, Sherry L. Clere.

Bob is survived by his son, Jim L. Arkwright of Indiana; Brenda (Francis) Ball of Alliance, Ohio; William (Pamela) Arkwright of Berlin Center and Renee (Shawn) Arkwright-Vesey of Newton Falls, Ohio; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 20 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima with Pastor Mike Giacomoni officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, two hours before the services at the funeral home on Saturday, February 20.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

Bob wanted this written slowly because he knew all of you were slow readers.

