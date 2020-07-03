Robert Sauerwein, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Sauerwein, 99, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at Hospice House.

Robert was born on October 14, 1920 in Canfield, a son of Ensign and Maybelle (Weikert) Sauerwein.

A North Lima High School graduate, he married Dorothy Lingafelt on December 15, 1945.

He was a member of Paradise Church.

Together he and his wife ran Sauerwein Farm and Market.

They enjoyed being members of the Steel Valley Squares, bowling, playing cards with the family, the Cleveland Indians and Gunsmoke.

He was famous for working complicated jigsaw puzzles along with coon hunting in his younger years.

Everyone loved his sense of humor.

Most of all, he enjoyed the holidays when his family would all get together for a meal and card games.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Phyllis Porter and her husband, Ross of Columbiana; three sons, Charles and his wife, Cha’lette of Salem, Robert and his wife, Kim of Columbiana and Ed of Canfield; five grandchildren, Scott (April) Stear, Allison, Joe and Mitchell Sauerwein and Sarah (Jake) Withers; six great-grandchildren, Whitney, Hunter and Levi Stear, Jenna and Jacob Sauerwein and Weston Withers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; four sisters, Gertrude Akerman, Florence Burkhart, Cora Rapp and Gladys Schaffer; three brothers, Ansel, Arnold and Raymond.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 12:00 p.m. at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Road, Canfield, OH 44406 with Pastor David Parry officiating.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m., an hour before the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

