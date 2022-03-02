COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Mack” Macklin, Sr., 71, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, February 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife.

Bob was born on February 24, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Eugene W. and Charlotte J. (Culp) Macklin.

A Columbiana High School graduate, he went on to attain an associate degree, as well as various certificates and licenses pertaining to his work as a corrections officer.

Mack was employed by the Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) for 20 years, retiring in 2016.

On August 18, 2007 he married the former Patricia Minehart.

A lifetime resident of the area, Bob was a parishioner of the St. Jude Catholic Church.

He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed all of his time coaching in Columbiana – Little League, softball, basketball. Mack belonged to the Knights of Columbus and Washingtonville Sportsman Club. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He has touched many lives through all that he did: at work, coaching, fishing, riding his motorcycle and just being around to talk (and listen).

Bob leaves to cherish his precious memory his soulmate and wife, Patricia; sons, Robert E. (Kayla) Macklin, Jr. and Bryan A. (Heather) Macklin, both of Columbiana; his daughters, Jody L. Macklin of Salem, Kathryn R. Macklin, Breanne Macklin and Macayla R.C. (Joshua) Lyder, all of Columbiana; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Macklin and sister, Colleen (Bill) Heverly, both of Leetonia, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carol Black and his special K-9, Rudy.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Bob’s name to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The best person you can be is the person you believe you are, not the person others would have you be.



