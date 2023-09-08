NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Robert E. “Sonny” Schneider, 84, of New Springfield, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Willow Woods in North Lima.

Mr. Schneider was born on October 26, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of John and Mildred (Fink) Schneider.

A Boardman High School graduate, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Youngstown State University (formerly Youngstown College).

He married Kathleen Mae Heaver in 1964. They recently celebrated their 59th anniversary.

Sonny was an avid collector of Lionel Trains and was a member of the LCCA. He also collected Emmett Kelly clowns and enjoyed golfing.

Sonny worked for almost 30 years as a sales representative for Proctor and Gamble, where his territory covered a 150-mile radius.

Sonny leaves to cherish his precious memory his daughter and caregiver, Sharon Davis of New Springfield; son, Robert J. (Darla) Schneider of North Lima; three grandchildren, Charles Edward (Gabrielle) Smith II, Ivory Schneider and Amber Schneider; two great-grandchildren, Kenneth E. Smith and Liliana R. Machuga; one granddog, Izabelle and sister-in-law, Sue Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathleen, who passed away March 1, 2023; sisters, Marian Molnar and Shirley Whitfield and brothers, Jack Schneider and Roy Schneider.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. before the services at the funeral home.

