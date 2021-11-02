Robert E. Hall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Homecoming for Bob Hall was Saturday, October 30, 2021. Bob peacefully passed away after a fierce battle with Covid. Bob was a remarkable and beloved husband, father, brother, cousin and friend but foremost he was a dedicated Christian man.

Born August 17, 1947, he was the firstborn of Eugene R. and Betty J. Hall.

In addition Bob has a sister, Kim Johnson of Meridian, Idaho and a brother, Jerry Hall of St. Augustine, Florida. Bob is the father of three daughters, Carrie with three children, Jimmy, Vincent and Jenna, Meredith with Trey, Alexis and Drey and Andrea with three children as well, Damian, Ania and Brixx. Bob and Nancy also have two sons, Donald with a daughter, Rylie and a son, Brody and Daniel, who is married to Verona with a son, Jesse and a daughter, Brittany. They are also blessed with two grandchildren, Brandon and Sky.

Bob graduated from New Brighton High School in 1965 and attended Eastern Nazarene College before serving four years in the United States Air Force.

He was both an electrician and a carpenter and built their family home in Rogers, Ohio. He loved his family, teaching God’s Word, wood carving and spending time with Nancy, his best friend. He will be missed by all but will be warmly welcomed in his heavenly home by family, friends and the many lives he touched by a Christian life well lived.

A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Bill Requardt on Thursday, November 4 from 11:00 am – 12:15 p.m., First Christian Church, 39 Cherry Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to First Christian Church Building Fund, Columbiana, OH.

