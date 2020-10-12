Robert E. Biddle, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Biddle, 70, of Columbiana passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman on Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020.

Robert was born on April 2, 1950, a son of Elton and Beatrice (Greasel) Biddle.

A Columbiana High School graduate, he proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a mechanic and tow truck driver at various places, including Columbiana Chevrolet and Ed Geary’s.

He enjoyed baking cakes, cooking, NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt. Robert was a family guy and loved spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, Pamela, whom he married June 5, 1993; daughter, Krystal (Shawn) Campbell of Columbiana; brother, Edwin (Tammy) Biddle of Columbiana; sister, Lois Hanna of Diamond, Ohio; grandchildren, Tylor and Courtney; nieces, Theresa (Jimmy Gray) and McKenzie Benison; nephews, Ricky Hanna, Chase Nanatovich and Zachary Storey; great- nieces, Miranda and Destiny; great-great-niece, Ruby and great-great-nephews, Dakota and Gary. Robert will also be missed by his dog, Baxter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald; sister, Ruth; niece, Tammy Hanna and his beloved dog, Shadow.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

The family suggests monetary donations in Robert’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

