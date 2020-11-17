Robert E. Ackerman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Ackerman, 76, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Health Center Boardman Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Mr. Ackerman was born on March 9, 1944 in Salem, a son of Ralph and Gertrude (Sauerwein) Ackerman.

A North Lima High School graduate, Rob attended the University of Miami and was self-employed in the commercial and industrial insulation business.

He enjoyed woodworking, golfing and cigars with his friends.

He was a dedicated member of the Allen Masonic Lodge #276, the Al Koran Shrine Temple in Cleveland, the Youngstown Shrine Club and the Royal Order of Jesters Court 14.

Rob leaves to cherish his precious memory his long-time partner, Beth Martin, with whom he made his home; his daughter, Robin Best and her husband, Jason, of North Lima; Julie Ackerman; grandchildren, Kylie Holtzee of North Lima and Joey Holtzee of Garden Prairie, Illinois; sister, Cheryl (Tom) Bell of Columbiana and brother, Dennis (Carol) Ackerman of Manlius, New York as well as a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmy Ackerman; brother Donald Ackerman and sister, Karen (Dell) Houser.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. A Masonic service conducted by the Allen Masonic Lodge #276 will follow.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m., until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis, Covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Rob’s memory to Youngstown Shrine Club, 1735 S. Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

