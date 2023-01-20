NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family.

Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a son of Phillip C. and Mabel (Pfau) Zwingler.

He was a 1952 Springfield Township High School graduate.

Bob served his country as part of the United States Army – Airborne Infantry from 1955 to 1957. He was honorably discharged as an expert rifle M-1 and sharpshooter and earned a parachute badge.

Bob married the former Anna Mae Sahli on December 31, 2000.

Of the Protestant faith, he was a member of Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ in North Lima.

Bob was employed by Schwebels Baking Company for 42 years.

He enjoyed traveling and his favorite destination was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He loved playing games, especially dominoes.

Robert was cared for over the last several years by his loving wife, Anna Mae and she was by his side at his passing.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, Anna Mae; his stepdaughter, Deborah Boyles; stepgranddaughter, Christine Bacon and her husband, Kevin; sons, Robert Zwingler, Jr. and Randal Zwingler; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and LaMar Zwingler; sister, Betty Saviers and grandson, Ryan Zwingler.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time.

