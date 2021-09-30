Robert C. Manzi, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Manzi, 68, of New Waterford, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

He was born October 11, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Corum W. and Frances M. (Hollabaugh) Manzi.

He was a graduate of Crestview High School.

Bob married the love of his life, Patricia L. (Schrieber), on November 11, 1978. As they grew older, the two of them were inseparable. Whenever they had a free weekend they loved traveling together to Seneca, New York, to go to the casino.

He loved his music and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren who were his world.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Deana (Robert) Klindworth; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia and Andrew Klindworth; brother, Gary (Sue) Manzi; his in-laws, William and Delores Schrieber; along with several brother-in-laws/sister-in-laws; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kay Greenwood and nephews, David Kopinsky and Daniel Schrieber.

A private service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio.

