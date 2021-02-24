Robert C. Franket, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” C. Franket, 69, passed away at his home in Columbiana on early Monday, February 22, 2021.

Bob was born on July 25, 1951 in Salem, a son of the late Sheldon and Jensie M. (Colaizzi) Franket.

He worked at Fairfield Machine as a machinist since the age of 14, only recently retiring.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his longtime companion, Karen Kyser, with whom he made his home; daughters, Susan (fiancé, Bill McFarland) Sherrill of Salem and Michelle (Justin) Dickson of Salineville; seven grandchildren and two sisters, Patricia Shelton and Debra Bond, both of Kerrville, Texas.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Franket and an infant son.

The family will hold a memorial service later when it is safer to gather.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray final expenses.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

