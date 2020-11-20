Robert “Bubba” Petrila, Greenford, Ohio

GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bubba” Petrila, a long haul trucker with an infectious laugh and generous spirit, died peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 following a long illness. He was 77.

Born September 24, 1943, Bob graduated from Greenford High School in 1961.

After serving in the United States Navy, he was fortunate to discover his true passion driving trucks for a living.

He was an excellent baseball player in his younger years, continuing his love for the game beyond his ability to participate.

Bob was an avid fan of all sports, especially his beloved Cleveland Indians and Browns. His favorite, however, was NASCAR and cheering on the late Dale Earnhardt. If there was a big race and a working television was available, he did his best not to miss the action no matter the time or location. Bob had many friends spread far and wide from his days working on the road, in addition to a loyal group of weld shop buddies to whom he made weekly visits when it was physically possible.

He is survived by his loving daughters Michelle (Beilstein) and Laurie (Nicoloff), his former wife Bettie Petrila, his precious grandchildren Zachariah and Alexandra, and his sister Sue Gilbey.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy, and sisters Carol and Phyllis.

Robert will be laid to rest in Locust Grove Cemetery in Salem, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will not be having public services or calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Bob’s generosity by paying it forward to a stranger with a cup of coffee, lunch, or sending a care package to a family in need this holiday season.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong& Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert “Bubba” Petrila, please visit our floral store.