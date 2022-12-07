COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Harman, 71, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.

Rick was born on March 13, 1951, in Salem, a son of Dewey Wilbur and Shirley Elizabeth (Rupert) Harman.

An East Palestine High School graduate, he went on to attain his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kent State University.

Rick worked in the Springfield Local Schools as the industrial arts and math teacher for 30 years.

Of the Presbyterian faith, he belonged to the New Waterford Presbyterian Church his whole life.

He enjoyed farming and horse racing.

Rick leaves to cherish his precious memory his sons, Scott (Lacie) Harman and Chris (Shanna) Harman and three grandchildren, Nathan, Caleb and Hannah Harman.

There will be no services at this time.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rick Harman, please visit our floral store.