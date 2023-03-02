COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ray Blosser, 68, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023.

Rick was born on June 28, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Albert and Carol Blosser.

He married Mary Kay Ulrich on November 9, 1974 in Metamora, Illinois.

He was an upholsterer by trade and before his retirement he was employed by Sheely’s in North Lima.

Rick will be greatly missed by his wife and their three children, Joel of Columbiana, Alysha (Jason) Norbo of Columbiana and Jason (Nicole Schulte) of Canfield; his nine grandchildren, Connor, Maylee, Kaylin, Luke, Alayna and Owen Norbo, Easton, Camden and Karina Blosser and his three sisters, Lynn (John) Mays, Joanne (Craig) Mercer and Terry (Tom) Wetherald.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Krissie Boss.

Rick was Christian by faith and was a lifelong member of Leetonia Mennonite Church.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Leetonia Mennonite Church, 764 Columbia Street, Leetonia, Ohio.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations may be made in Richard’s name to Leetonia Mennonite Church, 764 Columbia Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.